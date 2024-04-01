Vocabulary Made Easy series: A guide to sharpen your word skills

As professionals, it is imperative that your communication skills are on point to make a striking influence on your team and also with your seniors at work. For this, you need to be confident about your word skills so that you can glide through and influence your peers with confidence. You need to be confident about your word skills so that you can glide through and influence your peers with confidence. (Unsplash/@homajob)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in making a positive impression at your work place. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Malevolent (Adjective)

Meaning: having or showing a wish to do evil to others

Example: While there is much that is wonderful, nature and man frequently prove malevolent forces

Martyr (Noun)

Meaning: a person who is killed because of their religious or other beliefs

Example: Ever since he first stood upright, man has been a martyr to his back

Maverick (Noun)

Meaning: an unorthodox or independent-minded person

Example: All I know is that MPs are very maverick so expect to be surprised!

Martinet (Noun)

Meaning: a person who demands complete obedience; a strict disciplinarian

Example: The woman in charge was a martinet who treated all those beneath her like children

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

‘The officer,’ he reasoned, ‘will not make that _________________ error a second time. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Martinet, Maverick) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Martyr? Can you think of some antonyms for the word Malevolent?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)