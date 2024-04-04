 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power as a powerful tool to crack exams | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power as a powerful tool to crack exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2024 04:54 PM IST

One can impress your peers as well as seniors at their workplace with the help of strong communication skills.

Word power is a powerful tool that will help you climb the career ladder without much hassles. One can impress your peers as well as seniors at their workplace with the help of strong communication skills. Apart from the importance at workplaces, word power can also help you crack competitive exams that require candidates to score well in the verbal sections.

Apart from the importance at workplaces, word power can also help you crack competitive exams that require candidates to score well in the verbal sections.(Shutterstock)
Apart from the importance at workplaces, word power can also help you crack competitive exams that require candidates to score well in the verbal sections.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and excel in making a positive impression at your work place. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Meddle (Verb)

Meaning: interfere in something that is not one's concern/ touch or handle (something) without permission

Example: You have no right to come in here meddling with my things

Mettle (Noun)

Meaning: a person's ability to cope well with difficulties; spirit and resilience

Example: The horse will have a chance to prove his mettle next season

Mediocre (Adjective)

Meaning: Of only average quality, not very good

Example: Two things make home working a really viable prospect for a mediocre hack like myself

Mendacity (Noun)

Meaning: untruthfulness; lying

Example: people publicly castigated for past mendacity

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. His system turns mediocre players into good ones and good players into great ones. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Mendacity, Mediocre)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Mettle?
  3. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Meddle?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

