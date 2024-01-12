WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam schedule released at wbpolice.gov.in, download admit card from Jan 18
Hall tickets for West Bengal SI and Sergeant Recruitment 2023 to be released on January 18; the exam is on January 28.
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. The examination will be conducted on January 28. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidate can download their admit card using their Application Serial No. and Date of Birth.
West Bengal SI, Sergeant admit card 2023: How to download
Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress, Sergeant admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
