WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam schedule released at wbpolice.gov.in, download admit card from Jan 18

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. The examination will be conducted on January 28. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidate can download their admit card using their Application Serial No. and Date of Birth. Steps to download West Bengal SI and Sergeant Admit Card 2023(HT FIle)

The hall tickets for the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 will be released on January 18.

West Bengal SI, Sergeant admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress, Sergeant admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.