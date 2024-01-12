close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam schedule released at wbpolice.gov.in, download admit card from Jan 18

WB Police SI, Sergeant 2023 exam schedule released at wbpolice.gov.in, download admit card from Jan 18

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Hall tickets for West Bengal SI and Sergeant Recruitment 2023 to be released on January 18; the exam is on January 28.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. The examination will be conducted on January 28. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidate can download their admit card using their Application Serial No. and Date of Birth.

Steps to download West Bengal SI and Sergeant Admit Card 2023(HT FIle)
Steps to download West Bengal SI and Sergeant Admit Card 2023(HT FIle)

The hall tickets for the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 will be released on January 18.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

West Bengal SI, Sergeant admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress, Sergeant admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On