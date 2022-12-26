Home / Education / Competitive Exams / XAT 2023 admit cards today on xatonline.in, details here

XAT 2023 admit cards today on xatonline.in, details here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 26, 2022 09:22 AM IST

XAT 2023 admit cards will be issued on the exam website, xatonline.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

XLRI-Xavier School of Management will publish admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 today, December 26. Candidates who have applied for the management entrance exam can download their admit cards from xatonline.in, once released.

The test is scheduled for January 8, 2023. Results will be announced on January 23.

How to download XAT 2023 admit card

Go to xatonline.in.

On the home page, the admit card download link will be displayed. Open it.

Login with the asked credentials.

Download the admit card and take printout.

XAT is conducted at all India level to select students for management education at XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses. In addition, XAT scores are accepted by 160+ MBA colleges, including XIMB, IMI, IMT, TAPMI, Great Lakes and GIM Goa.

This time, the total number of applicants for XAT is 98,242 which is an increase of 25% since XAT 2022.

Of the total applicants, 63.78% are male candidates and 36.21% are female candidates, as informed by the institute.

