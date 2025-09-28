Xavier School of Management will deactivate XAT 2026 mock test link on September 28, 2025. The link will be closed at 5 pm today. Candidates who want to appear for Xavier Aptitude Test mock test can find the direct link through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT 2026 mock test link to be deactivated today at 5 pm, appear at xatonline.in

The official website reads, "Eligible candidates can log in to their dashboard, click on the 'Mock Test' tab, and then click on 'Sign In' to begin the mock test."

Direct link to appear for XAT 2026 mock test XAT 2026 mock test: How to appear To appear for the mock test candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on XAT 2026 mock test link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the mock test will begin.

5. Appear for the mock test.

The XAT 2026 registration process is underway. The last date to apply is December 5, 2025. The admit card will be available for download tentatively on December 20, 2025. The XAT exam will be held on January 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The registration fee is ₹2200/- for XAT 2026. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.