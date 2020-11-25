e-paper
CSBC Bihar admit cards for forester, forest guard recruitment exams released, get direct links here

CSBC Bihar admit cards for forester, forest guard recruitment exams released, get direct links here

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar on Tuesday released the admit cards for forest guard and forester recruitment exams under advertisement numbers 03/2020 and 04/2020, respectively.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar admit card released
         

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar on Tuesday released the admit cards for forest guard and forester recruitment exams under advertisement numbers 03/2020 and 04/2020, respectively. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC will conduct the forester exam on December 20 and forest guard exam on December 16. CSBC Bihar is conducting these recruitment drives to fill 484 vacancies of forest guard and 236 vacancies of forester.

Download Admit card for CSBC Bihar Forester Exam

Download Admit card for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Exam

How to download CSBC Bihar Admit Card: 

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link given to download the e-admit card for forester and forest guard, given on the homepage

Click on the relevant link for login page

Key in your registration ID or mobile number and date of birth to login

Your CSBC Bihar admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

