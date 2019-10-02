Cybersecurity allows diverse careers

education

With more than 4,000 cyber-attacks occurring on a daily basis, the Internet has become a dark place to be. The CEO of IBM, Ginni Rometty rates cyber-crime as the top threat to companies all around the world.

Organizations can now no longer only depend on traditional security tools and perimeter solutions to protect their networks. In the past, a firewall could effectively block bad network traffic and contain most malware. However, lately cyber-crime strategies have become more robust and intuitive. With a simple email attachment, hackers can take over the command and control centre of the network and remain undetected inside the system for days or months together. Sneaky, highly coordinated and socially engineered ‘Advanced Persistent Threats’ lurk around systems and steal copious amounts of data over time. They are able to modify software and render it ineffective or insecure. At the same time, it doesn’t help that hacking tools are easily available over the internet, exponentially increasing the number of hackers who can attack a network. Yes, the dark web has certainly gotten darker.

There is therefore an immediate need or many cybersecurity professionals in India as well as globally. Many jobs roles such as that Security Engineer, Security Administrator, Security Architect and Security Analyst are gaining prominence. Cybersecurity analysts can boost the company’s systems by applying behavioural analytics to their IT networks. They would then be able to identify network anomalies that indicate bad behavior and focus on the organization’s interior network.

Unfortunately, even as the demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to rise, most employers have found that only half of the applicants (or fewer) actually meet the qualifications to effectively safeguard their systems from threats. Against the backdrop of unending security threats, the cybersecurity professional needs to have an advanced level of competency to manage threats, respond to cyber incidents and create security or architecture tool sets. These skills can be acquired over a period of time.

On the other hand, academic institutions that provide cybersecurity programs find it difficult to keep themselves updated most of the time. A lot of these programs fail when it comes to providing potential cyber professionals with the necessary—and most in demand—technical skills. Hands on analysis and experience are missed out from academic curriculums.

Skill sets needed for strong cybersecurity professionals are strong IT skills, knowledge of hardware, software and networks. Ability to use logic, analytics is a must. Also a deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up with the continuous changes in the cyber world is crucial.

Cyber security certifications are administered by independent accrediting bodies like CompTia, GIAC, ISACA etc. Many companies provide both online and offline training programs to prepare professionals for these certifications. The programs are typically divided into Entry, Intermediate and Expert categories. Another option is to create work-based learning programs for apprentices and create a talent pipeline within the organization itself. Many companies create apprenticeship programs to bring new hires and allow them to prepare for specific, high-demand cyber security jobs within their organization. The Government of India runs a National Cyber Crime Security Portal and so do most State Governments. With the increasing penetration of the internet and widespread usage, cybercrimes are on a rise and the need for cyber security professionals will only increase.

