Delhi schools go hybrid for classes up to 9 and 11 following GRAP 4 implementation

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2025 09:16 AM IST

This will be applicable to all schools in Delhi – government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board schools

The Directorate of Education, Delhi has directed schools in the national capital to conduct hybrid classes for students up to Class 9 and 11, following the implementation of the GRAP 4 restrictions by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

School students wait for transport amid dense morning fog in New Delhi on Wednesday(PTI)
School students wait for transport amid dense morning fog in New Delhi on Wednesday(PTI)

This will be applicable to all schools in Delhi – government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board schools.

“All Heads of Schools of Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX & XI in a ‘Hybrid Mode’ i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders,” the DoE said in a circular dated January 15.

The CAQM has decided to invoke all actions under stage 3 ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) and stage 4 ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) in addition to the stage 1 and 2 restrictions that are already in force.

“All actions of the GRAP schedule shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the GRAP schedule. Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP,” the CAQM announced on Wednesday.

During this stage, all schools must conduct hybrid (online and offline) classes, except for students in 10th and 12th standards.

In addition to this, non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi.

The CAQM enforces restrictions under GRAP in four stages – stage 1 (poor, AQI 201-300), stage 2 (very poor, AQI 301-400), stage 3 (severe, AQI 401-450), and stage 4 (severe plus, AQI above 450).

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi
Thursday, January 16, 2025
