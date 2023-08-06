Delhi University (DU) will publish the first list of vacant seats tomorrow, August 7. Students who applied to DU and are still looking for a seat in one of the affiliated colleges can check the list of available seats on the official websites at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University to release first list of vacant seats on August 7(Amal KS/HT file photo)

The window to re-order higher preference will be open from 5 pm tomorrow till 4:59 pm on August 8. The second DU CSAS allocation list will be released on August 10, and candidates will have till August 13 to accept their allocated college. Candidates will have until August 15 to make their payment against the second list. After the second round of seat allotment, Delhi University will again release a list of vacant seats on August 17, following which the third merit list will release on August 22.

Delhi University announced the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions on August 1. A total of 85,853 students were allotted seats in the first round.

DU offers 71,000 undergraduate seats across 78 undergraduate programs and 198 BA (Bachelor of Arts) degree combinations across 68 colleges.

