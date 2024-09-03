DUSU election 2024 schedule out, voting for Delhi University Students' Union on September 27

DUSU Election 2024-25: Students of the University of Delhi will vote on September 27, 2024, in two phases, to elect office bearers of the students' union and members of the central council for 2024-25. The detailed schedule for DUSU elections 2024 has been released on du.ac.in. Voting for Delhi University Students' Union to take place on September 27 (File Photo)

The deadline for submission of nominations for DUSU elections 2024 is September 17 (3 pm). The list of accepted nominations will be published at 6 pm on the same day.

Requests for withdrawal of nominations will be accepted up to 12 pm on September 18 and the final list of candidates will be published at 5 pm on that day.

Students of day classes will vote between 8:30 am and 1 pm and students of evening classes will vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm on September 27.

The vice-chancellor of the university has appointed Professor Satyapal Singh, of the Department of Sanskrit as the Chief Election Officer, Professor Raj Kishore Sharma of the Department of Chemistry as the Chief Returning Officer and University Librarian Dr. Rajesh Singh as the returning officer for DUSU elections 2024-25.

DUSU Elections: What happened last time

In 2023, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) retained the presidential post on the four-member central panel, along with posts of secretary and joint secretary.

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP wins 3 seats, NSUI bags one

The Congress’s student wing, National Students’ Union of India, won the vice-president’s post in the election.

ABVP's Tushar Dedha, Aprajita and Sachin Baisla were elected as president and secretary and joint secretary, respectively and the NSUI’s Abhi Dahiya was elected as vice-president. All these candidates were from the Delhi University’s Department of Buddhist Studies.