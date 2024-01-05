close_game
AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 85 posts at aai.aero, details here

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 85 posts at aai.aero, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2024 12:27 PM IST

AAI will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at aai.aero.

Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is till January 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Civil Engg: 15 posts
  • Electrical Engg: 21 posts
  • Electronic/IT/Computer Science Engg: 9 posts
  • Mechanical Engg: 3 posts
  • Fitter: 2 posts
  • Mechanic: 5 posts
  • Draughtsman: 4 posts
  • Electrician: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

  • Graduate/Diploma: Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.
  • ITI Trade: candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above-mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 26 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates would be based on percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination. The candidature of the applicant would be provisional. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
