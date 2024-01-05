Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. This recruitment drive will fill up 85 posts in the organization. AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 85 posts at aai.aero, details here

The last date to apply is till January 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vacancy Details

Civil Engg: 15 posts

Electrical Engg: 21 posts

Electronic/IT/Computer Science Engg: 9 posts

Mechanical Engg: 3 posts

Fitter: 2 posts

Mechanic: 5 posts

Draughtsman: 4 posts

Electrician: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate/Diploma: Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

ITI Trade: candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above-mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 26 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates would be based on percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination. The candidature of the applicant would be provisional. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.

Detailed Notification Here