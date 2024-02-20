 AAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 490 Jr Executive posts from April 2 - Hindustan Times
AAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 490 Jr Executive posts from April 2

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 04:26 PM IST

AAI Recruitment 2024: The application process for 490 Junior Executive posts is to begin on April 2.

The Airports Authority of India, AAI, has notified applications for 490 Junior Executives' posts in various branches across India. The applictaion process will commence on April 2 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero.

AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications invited for 490 Junior Executives' posts
AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications invited for 490 Junior Executives' posts

The only candidates who will be considered are those who have appeared in GATE-2024 in the relevant subjects with the corresponding engineering degree or MCA.

AAI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 490 Junior Executive vacancies through GATE 2024.

Vacancy details:

Junior Executive (Architecture): 3

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 90

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 106

Junior Executive (Electronics): 278

Junior Executive (Information Technology): 13

AAI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years. The age limit is relaxed by five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates.

AAI Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is 300. However, the SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI/Female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

