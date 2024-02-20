AAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 490 Jr Executive posts from April 2

The Airports Authority of India, AAI, has notified applications for 490 Junior Executives' posts in various branches across India. The applictaion process will commence on April 2 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero. AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications invited for 490 Junior Executives' posts

The only candidates who will be considered are those who have appeared in GATE-2024 in the relevant subjects with the corresponding engineering degree or MCA.

AAI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 490 Junior Executive vacancies through GATE 2024.

Vacancy details:

Junior Executive (Architecture): 3

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 90

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 106

Junior Executive (Electronics): 278

Junior Executive (Information Technology): 13

AAI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years. The age limit is relaxed by five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates.

AAI Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹300. However, the SC/ST/PwBD candidates/Apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship training in AAI/Female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.