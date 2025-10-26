AAI Senior Assistant Admit Card 2025 released at aai.aero, direct link to download hall tickets

The Airports Authority of India, AAI, has released the admit card for the Senior Assistants recruitment examination 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at aai.aero.
AAI Senior Assistant Admit Card 2025 is out at aai.aero. Candidates can download their hall tickets through the direct link given here.
Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their User ID and Password.
Notably, the recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2025. The exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.
The total marks will be 100 and the duration of the written test will be 2 hours. Besides, there will not be any negative marking for wrong answers attempted by the candidates.
The minimum passing marks will be 50 per cent for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL)/Ex-SM category candidates and 40 per cent for candidates belonging to SC/ST category.
Through this recruitment drive, AAI will fill 32 senior assistant vacancies.
AAI Senior Assistant Admit Card 2025: How to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website at aai.aero. On the home page, go to the Careers section. On the next page, click on the link to download the admit card for Senior Assistant. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download the admit card. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AAI.