CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC data correction window closes tomorrow, know which details need to be correct

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to close the LOC data correction window on Monday, October 27, 2025. Schools are required to submit the accurate data of students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations through the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exams 2026: The correction window for LOC data will close on October 27, 2025, at cbse.gov.in. (Representative image/File/AFP)

The board is allowing corrections/modifications in candidate's particulars including name, parent name, DOB or subject correction. Parents should ensure the following details are correct:

1. Personal data of your ward i.e. name, date of birth, mother name and father name filled correctly.

2. All names with the expanded form has been filled in and not the short names as in future at many places, documents in extended form are required.

3. The surname has been given in case your ward is planning to go abroad as this is the requirement of several countries.

4. The date of birth is correct in all respects.

5. While submitting the data, details given in the passport has also been checked, if a passport has been issued to your ward.

6. Subjects have been filled in with due care in the LOC of both classes X and XII as no change will be accepted after schedule for correction for the same.

7. It is the responsibility of the parents that all the data of their ward submitted in the LOC Is correct.

The LOC data correction window is aimed at helping schools/ parents/ students in ensuring that only the correct data of the students is filled in the LOC for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

There will be no opportunity for change / correction of data once the window closes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.