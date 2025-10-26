IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration window closes today at ignou.samarth.edu.in, apply here via direct link

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, is scheduled to close the registration deadline for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE) on Sunday, October 26, 2025. IGNOU TEE December 2025: Last day to register at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for ODL and Online Programmes without late fees can submit their applications on the official website at at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The registration window with late fee of Rs.1100 will be open from October 27 to 31, 2025.

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs.200 per theory course.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IGNOU DECEMBER TEE 2025 The IGNOU December TEE for ODL & Online Programmes will be held in Pen & Paper and CBT Mode from December 1, 2025. There will be two shifts - morning shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM, and evening shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2025: