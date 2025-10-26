IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration window closes today at ignou.samarth.edu.in, apply here via direct link

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, is scheduled to close the registration deadline for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE) on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for ODL and Online Programmes without late fees can submit their applications on the official website at at ignou.samarth.edu.in.
The registration window with late fee of Rs.1100 will be open from October 27 to 31, 2025.
Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs.200 per theory course.
The IGNOU December TEE for ODL & Online Programmes will be held in Pen & Paper and CBT Mode from December 1, 2025. There will be two shifts - morning shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM, and evening shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.
IGNOU December TEE 2025: How to apply
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2025:
Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
Enter the details to register yourself.
Fill in the application forms and pay the application fee.
Review the application form, and submit it.
Download the confirmation page.
Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.