Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: SLRC results declared, direct link

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live Updates: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts. Candidates can check their Assam grade 3 results at sebaonline.org.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 result direct link.

A total of 9,21,634 candidates applied for grade 3 recruitment in Assam, of whom 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written test.

This recruitment drive is to fill 11,510 vacancies. SLRC said that 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment.

Follow this blog for Assam SLRC grade 3 result link and other information relevant to government job aspirants of the state.