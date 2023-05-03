Assam Grade 3 results announced, 11,324 candidates qualify

State Level Recruitment Commission Assam on Wednesday announced direct recruitment results for various Grade 3 posts in the state. The direct link to view these results is now available at sebaonline.org. Follow live updates on Assam Grade 3 result 2023, direct link. SLRC Assam grade 3 result 2023 out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 9,21,634 candidates had applied for 11,510 grade 3 vacancies at 47 state government departments, SLRC has informed.

Of them, 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written tes which was conducted for three qualification levels: Graduate, HSSLC and HSLC, it added.

SLRC said that 11,324 candidates have qualified in Grade 3 results and are provisionally selected for appointment in various departments.

Candidates can check their individual results on the official website of SEBA: sebaonline.org and the Assam Government website: assam.gov.in using application number and password.

How to check SLRC Assam grade 3 result 2023

Go to sebaonline.org. Go to grade 3 recruitment. Open the result link. Login with application number, password. Check and download your result.