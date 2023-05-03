Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: SLRC results declared, direct link
Live

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: SLRC results declared, direct link

employment news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: Grade 3 results have been declared and the direct link to check individual scores is now active on sebaonline.org.

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 declared, live updates
Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 declared, live updates
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
OPEN APP

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live Updates: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts. Candidates can check their Assam grade 3 results at sebaonline.org. 

Assam SLRC Grade 3 result direct link

A total of 9,21,634 candidates applied for grade 3 recruitment in Assam, of whom 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written test.

This recruitment drive is to fill 11,510 vacancies. SLRC said that 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment.

Follow this blog for Assam SLRC grade 3 result link and other information relevant to government job aspirants of the state. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2023 03:20 PM IST

    Assam grade 3 results: What's next?

    SLRC will announce departments and posts by May 9 which candidates can view through candidate login.

  • May 03, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    Assam grade 3 result 2023: Use application number, password

    Candidates can downoad their SLRC grade 3 results using application number and password. 

  • May 03, 2023 01:58 PM IST

    Assam grade 3 result 2023 direct link

    Check SLRC grade 3 results below:

    Link 1

    Link 2

  • May 03, 2023 01:57 PM IST

    Assam grade 3 results announced, link active

    SLRC grade 3 results have been declared and the direct link to check marks is now active on sebaonline.org.

  • May 03, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    How to check Assam SLRC grade 3 results 2023?

    1. Go to sebaonline.org.
    2. On the home page, open the Class-III result link.
    3. Now, login with application number, password and check your result. 
  • May 03, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    Assam grade 3 result 2023: Over 9 lakh candidates

    A total of 9,21,634 candidates applied for grade 3 posts in Assam, of whom 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written test. Results have been declared and the direct link to check marks will be activated at 2 pm. 

  • May 03, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    Assam SLRC grade 3 result: 11,324 candidates qualify

    A total of 11,324 candidates have been selected provisionally for appointment. The recruitment drive was to fill 11,510 Grade 3 vacancies. 

  • May 03, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    Assam grade 3 results now at 2 pm

    The scheduled time for grade 3 results was 11 am. As per information on sebaonline.org, it has been postponed to 2 pm. 

  • May 03, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    Assam SLRC Class III Result: Time postponed 

    The release time of Assam SLRC Class III Result has been postponed. The result will now release at 2 pm instead of 11 am. 

  • May 03, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    Assam grade 3 result: Website not opening

    SEBA's website, sebaonline.org is still not opening. Grade 3 results will be hosted there. 

  • May 03, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    sebaonline.org crashes, results not out yet

    The official website for Assam grade 3 results, sebaonline.org has crashed. Results have not been declared yet. 

  • May 03, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    Assam Grade 3 results anytime now

    SLRC will announce grade 3 results shortly. Follow this live blog for the direct link and other updates. 

  • May 03, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    Assam SLRC grade 3 results in 10 minutes

    SLRC is going to announce Assam grade 3 results in 10 minutes. The direct link will be shared here, once available. 

  • May 03, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    SLRC Assam direct recruitment result: Over 11,000 vacancies

    As informed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SLRC grade 3 results are being declared for a total of 11,510 vacancies. 

  • May 03, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    Assam Grade 3 results 2023 at 11 am. 

    Less than one hour remaining! Assam grade 3 recruitment results will be declared at 11 am. 

  • May 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Where to check Assam Grade 3 results?

    Candidates can check Assam grade 3 results on the recruitment page of SEBA for grade 3 posts, slrcg3.sebaonline.org. 

  • May 03, 2023 08:59 AM IST

    Assam grade 3 result 2023: What Himanta Biswa Sarma said

    Announcing date and time for grade 3 results, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "“Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies….”

  • May 03, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    Assam SLRC grade 3 result time

    SLRC grade 3 results will be announced at 11 am, as informed by Assam Chirf Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

  • May 03, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    Assam SLRC grade 3 result today

    SLRC Assam is going to announce final results for Grade 3 posts today, May 3. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri assam

Assam Grade 3 results announced, 11,324 candidates qualify

employment news
Updated on May 03, 2023 01:57 PM IST

A total of 9,21,634 candidates had applied for 11,510 grade 3 vacancies at 47 state government departments, SLRC has informed.

SLRC Assam grade 3 result 2023 out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CGL 2023: Last date to apply on ssc.nic.in

employment news
Published on May 03, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Candidates can submit their application forms for SSC CGL on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023 last date to apply today(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: SLRC results declared, direct link

employment news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: Grade 3 results have been declared and the direct link to check individual scores is now active on sebaonline.org.

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 declared, live updates
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita

UGC launches common faculty recruitment portal for central universities

employment news
Updated on May 02, 2023 09:45 PM IST

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said the portal will provide a common platform for listing vacancies in all central universities (CU), and will completely shift the recruitment process online

University Grants Commission chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said the platform also enables universities to track applications in real-time (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

OPSC recruitment 2023: 105 Homoeopathic Medical Officer posts notified

employment news
Published on May 02, 2023 05:59 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from May 16 onwards.

OPSC recruitment 2023: 105 Homoeopathic Medical Officer posts notified(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in, check schedule here

employment news
Published on May 02, 2023 05:15 PM IST

JKPSC released the exam schedule for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022.

JKPSC PO Mains 2023 exam schedule released at jkpsc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 2753 Group C posts

employment news
Published on May 01, 2023 06:23 PM IST

OSSSC begins the application process for r 2753 Multipurpose Health Worker.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 2753 Group C posts
ByHT Education Desk

CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 SI, ASI posts at rect.crpf.gov.in, get link

employment news
Published on May 01, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rect.crpf.gov.in till May 21.

CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 SI, ASI posts at rect.crpf.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty Positions

employment news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 08:14 PM IST

Indian Maritime University has invited applications for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty Positions
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Apply for short service commission officer posts

employment news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:26 PM IST

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Apply for short service commission officer posts(source: MEA)
ByHT Education Desk

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Professor posts

employment news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 02:12 PM IST

MPSC has invited applications for 20 vacancies of Assistant Professor posts.

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Professor posts(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from May 4

employment news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 12:16 PM IST

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 49 posts of Technician-A, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from May 4
ByHT Education Desk

NCERT Recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 347 non-academic posts

employment news
Published on Apr 29, 2023 02:06 PM IST

NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in.

347 non-academic posts on offer, apply at ncert.nic.in.
ByHT Education Desk

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in

employment news
Published on Apr 29, 2023 12:26 PM IST

SBI will recruit candidates for SCO posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 SI and ASI posts from May 1

employment news
Published on Apr 28, 2023 08:14 PM IST

CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for Group “B” and “C” posts from May 1.

CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 SI and ASI posts from May 1
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out