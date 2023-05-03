Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: SLRC results declared, direct link
Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 Live: Grade 3 results have been declared and the direct link to check individual scores is now active on sebaonline.org.
Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Live Updates: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts. Candidates can check their Assam grade 3 results at sebaonline.org.
Assam SLRC Grade 3 result direct link.
A total of 9,21,634 candidates applied for grade 3 recruitment in Assam, of whom 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written test.
This recruitment drive is to fill 11,510 vacancies. SLRC said that 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment.
May 03, 2023 03:20 PM IST
Assam grade 3 results: What's next?
SLRC will announce departments and posts by May 9 which candidates can view through candidate login.
May 03, 2023 02:28 PM IST
May 03, 2023 01:58 PM IST
May 03, 2023 01:57 PM IST
May 03, 2023 01:20 PM IST
May 03, 2023 01:02 PM IST
May 03, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Assam SLRC grade 3 result: 11,324 candidates qualify
A total of 11,324 candidates have been selected provisionally for appointment. The recruitment drive was to fill 11,510 Grade 3 vacancies.
May 03, 2023 12:29 PM IST
May 03, 2023 12:09 PM IST
May 03, 2023 11:43 AM IST
May 03, 2023 11:09 AM IST
May 03, 2023 11:01 AM IST
May 03, 2023 10:50 AM IST
May 03, 2023 10:39 AM IST
SLRC Assam direct recruitment result: Over 11,000 vacancies
As informed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SLRC grade 3 results are being declared for a total of 11,510 vacancies.
May 03, 2023 10:19 AM IST
May 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST
May 03, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Assam grade 3 result 2023: What Himanta Biswa Sarma said
Announcing date and time for grade 3 results, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "“Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies….”
May 03, 2023 08:39 AM IST
May 03, 2023 08:37 AM IST
