BHU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 307 faculty posts till July 31

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 03:20 PM IST

BHU has invited applictaions for 307 faculty positions. The application deadline is July 31.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applictaions for 307 faculty positions. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. Interested candidates can submit their applictaions through the official website at www.bhu.ac.in.

BHU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducte to fill 307 vacancies of which 85 vacancies are for the post of Professors, 133 vacancies are for the post of Associate professors, and 89 vacancies are for the post of Assistant professors.

BHU Recruitment 2023 application fee: Unreserved, EWS, and OBC applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000 through an online payment method. SC, ST, PwBD, women, and transgender candidates do not need to pay an application fee.

BHU Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.bhu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Rolling Advt. No. 01-13/2023-2024 (Teaching posts) for different Institutes/Faculties”.

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

