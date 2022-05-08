BIS Recruitment: Tomorrow last date to apply for 276 vacancies

The application process to fill various Group A, Group B, Group C vacancies in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will end tomorrow, on May 9. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of BIS at www.bis.gov.in.

The examination will be held in the month of June and the admit card will be issued 10 days before the examination.

BIS Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 276 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are of Group A, 124 are Group B vacancies, 148 are Group C vacancies.

BIS Recruitment application fee: The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration & Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) will be ₹800, while the fee for the remaining positions will be ₹500.

Direct link to apply

BIS Recruitment: Know how to apply

Go to BIS official website at www.bis.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply Online

Register and Proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here