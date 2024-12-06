BMC Recruitment 2024: Apply for PO and JEA posts at bmcbankltd.com, direct link here

The Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Ltd is inviting applications from interested candidates who would like to apply for the positions of Junior Executive Assistant (JEA) and Probationary Officer (PO). Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Ltd commenced the recruitment process to fill posts under Junior Executive Assistant (JEA) and Probationary Officer (PO) from November 30, 2024. (Arun Sharma/HT file)

Interested candidates can visit the official website at bmcbankltd.com and submit the application forms.

Direct Link to apply for PO and JEA posts at BMC Bank

Candidates can submit their online applications till December 25, 2024. Similarly, the option to edit the application forms will end on December 25, 2024, as well.

Steps to apply for PO and JEA posts at BMC Bank:

Candidates who would like to apply for the PO and JEA posts at BMC BAnk can follow the below mentioned steps.

Visit the official website of Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Ltd at bmcbankltd.com

Look out for the link to apply for PO and JEA posts on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates can furnish their required information to submit their application forms

Verify the details and submit the form

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

