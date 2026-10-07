Bihar Public Service Commission has increased the number of vacancies for BPSC TRE 4.0. The vacancies have been increased from 32388 to 33320. Candidates who have applied or are applying for the post can find the official notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 4.0: Vacancies increased to 33,320, apply till October 26 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

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As per the official notice, the total number of vacant posts of school teachers under the Education Department, Bihar under the fourth phase of School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0), the total number of vacant posts has become 33,320 after including a total of 493 posts of school teachers in secondary schools and a total of 439 vacant posts of school teachers in higher secondary schools.

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The last date to apply for the exam is October 26, 2026. The last date for fee payment is October 26, 2026.

BPSC TRE 4.0: How to apply online

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{{^usCountry}} All those candidates who want to apply for the post should check the eligibility criteria before starting the registration process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All those candidates who want to apply for the post should check the eligibility criteria before starting the registration process. {{/usCountry}}

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To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

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The application fee to apply for the examination is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net banking/ UPI.

The notice further clarifies that that as per the provisions applicable for BTET, 2017 for CTET candidates, candidates of general category will be considered passed on the basis of minimum 60 percent marks, backward class, extremely backward class and general category female candidates will be considered passed on the basis of 55 percent marks and SC/ST and disabled category candidates will be considered passed on the basis of minimum 50 percent marks.

For candidates qualifying STET Paper-I and STET Paper-II, the passing marks determined in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board at that time will be valid. The minimum marks determined for all female and male candidates from outside the state will be considered as general category candidates.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here