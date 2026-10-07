SSC CHSL Exam 2026: Last date today to apply for 2536 posts at ssc.gov.in, check eligibility here

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for the SSC CHSL Exam 2026 on October 7, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The correction window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2026.

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There are approx. 2536 tentative vacancies. However, final vacancies will be determined in due course after scrutiny of all the documents provided by the User Departments. Updated vacancies, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies, will be made available on the website of the Commission.

Eligibility Criteria For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade „A‟ in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Staff Selection Commission and the Ministry of Culture: 12th Standard pass in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised Board or equivalent.

For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade „A‟ (except DEOs in the Department/ Ministry mentioned at Para 8.1 above): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.

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The candidates who have appeared in their 12th Standard or equivalent examination can also apply, they must possess the essential qualification on or before the cut- off date, i.e., 07-10-2026.

Age Limit The age limit to apply for the post is between 18 to 27 years i.e., candidates born not before August 2, 1999 and not later than August 1, 2008 are eligible to apply.

How to Apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on apply online link and a new page will open. Register yourself and login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Direct link here