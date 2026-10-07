Chhattisgarh signs skill development MoU in Singapore, gets ₹350 cr investment proposal

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based ITE Education Services for skill development and received a fresh investment proposal of ₹350 crore in the agro and food processing sector during Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's visit to the country, officials said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (ANI Photo)

With the latest proposal, the total foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals received by Chhattisgarh during Sai's four-day Singapore visit have risen to ₹43,600 crore, an official statement said.

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Sai was on a four-day visit to Singapore from October 3 to 6 to attend the Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum 2026.

Chhattisgarh participated in the first SING Forum following its nomination by the Ministry of External Affairs, the statement said.

The MoU between the Chhattisgarh government and ITE Education Services was signed in the presence of Sai to promote technical and vocational education and training. The CM also visited an ITE college.

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In Singapore, companies such as Cisco, BYD and Singapore Airlines work with ITE colleges in curriculum development, training and provision of equipment. Chhattisgarh plans to draw on this experience to strengthen its skill development ecosystem, the release said.

"Investment brings industries and skilled youth become the strength of those industries. Singapore has developed a successful model of skill development. We want the youth of Chhattisgarh to receive modern training according to industry requirements and build better careers in their own state," Sai said in the statement.

He invited Singapore-based Valency International Pte Ltd to invest ₹350 crore in Chhattisgarh. The company, which has operations in 22 countries, plans to establish an integrated agro and food processing and export hub in the state, the release said.

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The proposed hub will process cashew, sesame, pulses and groundnut.

Sai also met Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. They discussed expanding cooperation between Chhattisgarh and Singapore in investment, skill development, urban planning and technology, the statement said.

At a CEO roundtable, Sai interacted with representatives of more than 15 global companies, including TCS, SMBC, Tolaram Group, Agrocorp, Indian Ocean Group and Blue Aqua, it said.

Sai briefed them about Chhattisgarh's investor-friendly policies, reforms and business environment. The meeting discussed investment and partnership opportunities in technology, banking, agribusiness, aquaculture and food sectors, it said.

Sai also held discussions with representatives of the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), including Group CEO Sopnendu Mohanty, CEO for India, Asia, Japan and ASEAN James Boey and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Thomas.

The discussions included possibilities of cooperation in training Chhattisgarh's youth in artificial intelligence and digital finance, connecting startups from the state with global investors and establishing technology labs for emerging technologies, the statement said.

Sai's Singapore visit concluded on Tuesday and he will return to Raipur on October 7, it said.