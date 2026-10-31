New Delhi, Students going abroad should not forget roots and must return to the country and give back to the nation, Binay Kumar Das, DG, Electronics and Communication Systems, DRDO, said on Saturday. Students going abroad must return to country to give back to nation: DRDO DG Binay Das

Das was speaking at the inauguration of the Open House at Indian Institute of Technology here.

"Never forget your roots. You come from India. You are a child of this nation. Carry India's culture and traditions with you wherever you go and never forget them. You are an icon.

"You are not going there merely as an individual to earn dollars; you are going there as an Indian. People should respect you for who you are, and through you, they should respect your country. This is the cultural ethos you must carry forward. Always remember your roots, return to your country, and give back to this nation," he said.

IIT Delhi on Saturday organised the 19th edition of the Open House, a flagship initiative by the institute for school and college students, academia, industry, funding agencies and other stakeholders. At the Open House 2026, visitors got a glimpse of the breadth and impact of research, innovation and technological developments being undertaken at the institute.

The Open House featured more than 500 technological presentations across 10 thematic areas, spanning artificial intelligence and data science, quantum technologies, semiconductors, robotics, advanced materials, optics and photonics, biotechnology, sustainability, and defence and space. This included over 100 demonstrations of prototypes and innovative projects, 225 plus research posters, 80 plus laboratory demos and more than 90 three-minute talks by IITD UG and PG students, who presented their research.

Das emphasised the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity among school and college students and inspiring them to pursue science, research and technological innovation. He highlighted how initiatives such as the IIT Delhi Open House provide young minds with valuable exposure to advanced research and practical technological developments, motivating them to contribute to India's scientific and technological progress.

"I must thank all of you here for creating such wonderful students out of this institute who have been instrumental in building this great India. I must compliment for this great occasion of Open House to really bring so many budding future architects of my country, to get them inspired for the nation building. It's a great program, which I could come across in my life," Das said.

He also underscored the importance of a strong interface between academic institutions, national research and development organisations and industry for developing indigenous technologies and translating research into impactful applications.

He referred to the Defence, Industry, Academia-Centre of Excellence as an important example of collaboration between academia and DRDO in addressing strategic technology requirements.

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