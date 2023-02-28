CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2023 Live: Class 12th exam begins, updates here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the class 12th Chemistry exam today, February 28. The CBSE examination commenced at 10:30 and will end at 1:30. Students can check the class 10 English sample test, a question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. at cbseacademic.nic.in.

This year, more than 38 lakh students will take the CBSE board exams of which 16,96,770 are Class 12 students and 21,86,940 are Class 10 students.

The CBSE class 12th examination started on February 15 and the examination will end on April 5.

For the paper analysis, students' reactions and the latest updates on the class 12th chemistry examination follow the blog.