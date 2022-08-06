Home / Education / Employment News / CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Secretary & other posts

Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:12 PM IST
CBSE will recruit candidates for Joint Secretary and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. 
CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Secretary & other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has invited applications from candidates to apply for Joint Secretary and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization.

The application process has started on August 5 and will end on August 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Joint Secretary: 4 Posts
  • Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: 2 Posts
  • Senior Accounts Officer: 1 Post
  • Accounts Officer: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Board reserves the right to shortlist the candidates based on their qualifications and experience for interview. The shortlisted candidates are required to submit all the documents pertaining to Qualification & Experience and NOC from parent department at the time of interview. These documents will be verified at the time of interview. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CBSE.

sarkari naukri cbse
