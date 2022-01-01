Home / Education / Employment News / CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director & Dy. Director General posts
employment news

CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director & Dy. Director General posts

CCI to recruit candidates for Joint Director General and Deputy Director General posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CCI on cci.gov.in. 
CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director &amp; Dy. Director General posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director & Dy. Director General posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:32 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Competition Commission of India, CCI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Joint Director General and Deputy Director General posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CCI on cci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organization. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till February 15, 2022. Applicants must be employees of central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or academic or research or judicial institutions etc. of central/ state governments. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Joint Director General: 4 Posts
  • Deputy Director General: 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

The educational qualification for both the posts includes Bachelor’s degree in Law/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration with finance and accounts/ CA/CS/ Cost Accountant or any equivalent degree considered useful by the Selection Committee. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Pay Scale 

Apart from the basic pay, the posts carry DA, HRA and Transport allowance etc. as per the rates applicable to the Central Government employees from time to time. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
competition commission sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out