CGPSC State Service Exam 2024: Registration begins on December 1, apply for 246 posts at psc.cg.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 27, 2024 07:42 PM IST

CGPSC State Service Exam 2024 registration begins on December 1, 2024. Candidates can apply at psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has invited applications for the CGPSC State Service Exam 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the CGPSC's official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Exam 2024: Registration begins on Dec 1, apply for 246 posts(HT File)
CGPSC State Service Exam 2024: Registration begins on Dec 1, apply for 246 posts(HT File)

The registration process will begin on December 1 and will end on December 30, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 246 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: December 1, 2024
  • Closing date of application: December 30, 2024
  • Correction window: December 31 to January 2, 2025
  • Prelims examination: February 9, 2025
  • Main examination: June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online should have a degree from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification. The age limit to apply for the post is between 21 to 28 years as on January 1, 2024.

SC, ST, and OBC candidates are eligible for a five-year age relaxation, while ex-servicemen and government employees may also avail of age-related benefits as per the notification.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of three stages- preliminary examination, main examination and interview round.

The preliminary examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The examination will consist of two papers- General Studies and Aptitude Assessment of 100 questions.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Click on CGPSC State Service Exam 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here 

