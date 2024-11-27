CGPSC State Service Exam 2024: Registration begins on December 1, apply for 246 posts at psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has invited applications for the CGPSC State Service Exam 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the CGPSC's official website at psc.cg.gov.in. CGPSC State Service Exam 2024: Registration begins on Dec 1, apply for 246 posts(HT File)

The registration process will begin on December 1 and will end on December 30, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 246 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 1, 2024

Closing date of application: December 30, 2024

Correction window: December 31 to January 2, 2025

Prelims examination: February 9, 2025

Main examination: June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online should have a degree from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification. The age limit to apply for the post is between 21 to 28 years as on January 1, 2024.

SC, ST, and OBC candidates are eligible for a five-year age relaxation, while ex-servicemen and government employees may also avail of age-related benefits as per the notification.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of three stages- preliminary examination, main examination and interview round.

The preliminary examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The examination will consist of two papers- General Studies and Aptitude Assessment of 100 questions.

