The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP DSC 2024 syllabus for classes 3 to 10. Candidates can check and download the syllabus through the official website of AP DSC at apdsc2024.apcfss.in. AP DSC 2024: Syllabus for classes 3 to 10 out at apdsc2024.apcfss.in, check here

The syllabus has been released for Secondary Grade Teachers, School Assistants, TGTs in Special Education, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, and Physical Education teachers.

AP DSC 2024: How to download syllabus

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the complete syllabus.

Visit the official website of AP DSC at apdsc2024.apcfss.in.

Click on AP DSC 2024 syllabus link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the syllabus.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per reports, the AP mega DSC notification was expected on November 6. However, it has not yet been released.

The registration process is expected to begin soon, as per the official website.

According to HT Telugu, the DSC notification will be for 16,347 posts. This includes 6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 School Assistants (SA), 1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 principals, and 132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the release of the Mega DSC notification when he announced the AP TET results. The APTET July exam results were announced on November 4, 2024. 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 1,87,256 passed. The overall pass percentage is 50.79%.

AP DSC Notification 2024: Where to check mega DSC recruitment notification when released

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC.