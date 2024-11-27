OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: Apply for Soil Conservation Extension Worker posts from today

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will begin today the online registration process for 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies under the Combined Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Services, 2024. OSSC CHSL 2024: Apply for Soil Conservation Extension Worker posts from today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can apply for OSSC CHSL recruitment 2024 for the group C Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies at ossc.gov.in.

The application deadline is December 26.

Here are category-wise details of Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies:

UR: 188 vacancies

SEBC: 2 vacancies

SC: 60 vacancies

ST: 74 vacancies

Candidates who have completed Class 12-level education in Science or Vocational course in an Agriculture-related subject (Crop Production (CP), Horticulture, Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery (PDFM)) from a recognized board can apply for these posts.

The applicants should be at least 21 years old and not more than 38 years old on January 1, 2024.

The selection process for Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies under OSSC CHSL recruitment will have three stages.

The first stage is the preliminary written examination, the second stage is the main written examination and the third stage is the certificate verification round.

Negative marking will be applied to written examinations with multiple-choice questions. For an incorrect answer to a question with four options, one-fourth (¼ th) of the total marks allotted to that question will be deducted.

In the case of questions with three options, one-third (⅓ th) of the total marks allotted to that question will be deducted.

After certificate verification, the commission will prepare the category-wise merit list equal to to the number of vacancies based on the marks secured by candidates in the main written examination

There is no application fee for this recruitment examination.

Before applying for the exam, candidates should check the detailed notification given on the official website.