Over 2,400 youths receive job offers at Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav, details inside

More than 2,400 youth received job offers from employers across multiple sectors at the Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav on November 19, 2024. Salary packages ranging from Rs19,000 to ₹ 35,000 per month were offered to the selected candidates for the diverse roles(PIB)

The National Skill Development Corporation conducted the mega recruitment drive under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Education, presided over the event.

E-commerce firms like Flipkart and Zepto, global food chain Burger King, and dining brand Barbeque Nation and other companies collectively brought over 20,000 job opportunities to Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav. Salary packages ranging from Rs19,000 to ₹35,000 per month were offered to the selected candidates for the diverse roles, mentioned the official press release.

K K Vishnoi, Minister of State, Skill and Employment and Entrepreneurship, Industry and Commerce, Sports & Youth Affairs, Policy Planning, Government of Rajasthan; Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister, Department of Water Resources, Govt. of Rajasthan; Ramgopal Suthar, Chairman, Shri Vishwakarma Kaushal Board, Govt of Rajasthan; Dr Subhash Garg, MLA, Bharatpur and Mahendra Payaal, Chief Programme Officer, National Skill Development Corporation attended the event.

“The companies here today are offering jobs in nearby areas, providing a significant opportunity for Bharatpur’s youth. Guided by our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Lifelong Learning,’ we are focused on creating education and employment pathways for all, irrespective of age or location,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Education.

Over the past month, more than 3,500 youth from Bharatpur registered on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) and underwent a five-day intensive job-readiness programme, that included training on soft skills and role-specific capabilities like Assembly Line Operations and Customer Care. The five-day intensive job-readiness programme culminated with a mega recruitment fair – Kaushal Mahotsav – wherein over 3,000 youth appeared for walk-in interviews, informed the press release.