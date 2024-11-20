Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 2,400 youths receive job offers at Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 20, 2024 12:31 PM IST

The National Skill Development Corporation conducted the mega recruitment drive under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

More than 2,400 youth received job offers from employers across multiple sectors at the Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav on November 19, 2024.

Salary packages ranging from Rs19,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 per month were offered to the selected candidates for the diverse roles(PIB)
Salary packages ranging from Rs19,000 to 35,000 per month were offered to the selected candidates for the diverse roles(PIB)

The National Skill Development Corporation conducted the mega recruitment drive under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Education, presided over the event.

E-commerce firms like Flipkart and Zepto, global food chain Burger King, and dining brand Barbeque Nation and other companies collectively brought over 20,000 job opportunities to Bharatpur Kaushal Mahotsav. Salary packages ranging from Rs19,000 to 35,000 per month were offered to the selected candidates for the diverse roles, mentioned the official press release.

K K Vishnoi, Minister of State, Skill and Employment and Entrepreneurship, Industry and Commerce, Sports & Youth Affairs, Policy Planning, Government of Rajasthan; Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister, Department of Water Resources, Govt. of Rajasthan; Ramgopal Suthar, Chairman, Shri Vishwakarma Kaushal Board, Govt of Rajasthan; Dr Subhash Garg, MLA, Bharatpur and Mahendra Payaal, Chief Programme Officer, National Skill Development Corporation attended the event.

“The companies here today are offering jobs in nearby areas, providing a significant opportunity for Bharatpur’s youth. Guided by our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Lifelong Learning,’ we are focused on creating education and employment pathways for all, irrespective of age or location,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Education.

Over the past month, more than 3,500 youth from Bharatpur registered on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) and underwent a five-day intensive job-readiness programme, that included training on soft skills and role-specific capabilities like Assembly Line Operations and Customer Care. The five-day intensive job-readiness programme culminated with a mega recruitment fair – Kaushal Mahotsav – wherein over 3,000 youth appeared for walk-in interviews, informed the press release.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //