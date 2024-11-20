Bihar CHO Recruitment: Apply for 4,500 Community Health Officer posts, registration ends tomorrow at shs.bihar.gov.in

State Health Society (SHS) Bihar will be closing the application window for recruitment of 4,500 CHO posts on Thursday, November 21. Candidates who wish to apply for the contractual vacancies of Community Health Officer can submit their applications at shs.bihar.gov.in. Bihar CHO Recruitment: Last date to apply for 4,500 Community Health Officer posts on November 21, 2024.

Candidates must note that the application deadline is 6 pm.

While applying, candidates will need to pay an online application fee. The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved, EWS, EBC and BC category male candidates.

For female (all categories), SC/ST (Bihar domicile) and PwBD category candidates, the application fee is ₹250.

Community Health Officers will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹40,000. Of this, ₹32,000 will be fixed monthly pay, and ₹8,000 will be a performance-based payment. They will lead primary care provider teams comprising of male health workers, female health workers, ASHA at health sub-centres and health and wellness centres.

The minimum age limit for all candidates is 21 years. The cut-off date for qualification and age limit is October 1, 2024.

The upper age limit is mentioned below:

For unreserved, EWS male: 42 years

For unreserved, EWS female: 45 years

For BC, EBC male and female candidates: 45 years

For SC, ST (Bihar domicile) male and female candidates: 47 years.

Who are not eligible to apply?

Applicants won't be eligible under the following conditions

Candidates who have previously been posted and worked as Community Health Workers under the State Health Society, Bihar. Those currently working as CHO in Bihar under the National Health Mission.

If at any stage a candidate is found to have already joined as CHO and resigned/left/discharged/terminated or is presently working as CHO, then his/her candidature will be rejected immediately and suitable legal action will be taken against that candidate, as stated by SHS.