CSIR IMMT Recruitment 2026: Apply for MTS posts at immt.res.in, direct link to register here
CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology has invited applications for Multi Tasking Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CSIR IMMT at immt.res.in. The last date to apply is April 21, 2026.
This recruitment drive will fill up 7 posts of MTS in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed matriculation or equivalent. the desirable qualification is intermediate (Class 12 pass). The age limit should be between 18 to 25 years i.e. candidates born not before 22-04-2001 and not later than 21-04-2008 are eligible to apply. The date of determining the upper age limit shall be the closing date prescribed for submission of Online Application i.e. 21-04-2026.
Selection Process
The selection process will be shared in due course. The screening of applications will be done prima facie on the basis of documents and information furnished by the candidates. Therefore, candidates are required to provide accurate and correct information in the application.
All the tests will be conducted in Bhubaneswar or as may be decided by the Competent Authority. No representation for change of center and date of test will be entertained.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹500/- for all categories. Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates may pay their application fee through Net banking. After successful payment attach a copy of printed e-receipt/challan indicating payment details, must be enclosed while uploading the documents at the time of online submission of Application. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR-IIMT.
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