Currency Note Press Nashik recruiting for 113 Jr technician, other posts, apply now

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 22, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Currency Note Press Nashik Recruitment 2023: Application forms and the notification are hosted on its official website, cnpnashik.spmcil.com.

Currency Note Press Nashik is conducting an online recruitment drive to fill a total of 113 Junior Technician and other vacancies. Application forms and the notification are hosted on its official website, cnpnashik.spmcil.com under the career tab.

The last date to submit applications is November 18.

Vacancy details:

Supervisor (TechnicalOperation -Printing): 2

Supervisor (Official Language): 1

Artist (Graphic Design): 1

Secretarial Assistant: 1

Junior Technician (WorkshopElectrical): 6

Junior Technician (WorkshopMachinist): 2

Junior Technician (Workshop Fitter): 4

Junior Technician (Workshop Electronics): 4

Junior Technician (Workshop Air Conditioning): 4

Junior Technician (Printing/Control): 92

For the Junior Technician (Printing/Control) post which has the highest number of vacancies, a full time ITI certificate in the printing trade from a recognised SCVT or NCVT is recruired. Accepted printing trades are Litho offset machine minder, letter press machine minder, offset printing, plate making, electroplating, full time ITI in plate maker cum impositor, hand composing or full time diploma in printing technology from government recognized institutions/ polytechnics.

Age limit for some vacancies are 18-25 while it is 18-20 and 18-30 years from some posts.

For detailed information on age limit, eligibility, salary and selection process, and to apply for these posts, open the link below:

CNP Nashik recruitment 2023.

