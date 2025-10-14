DU Recruitment: Delhi University announces 56 professor vacancies, apply online now

The University of Delhi has invited online applications for several teaching positions across its departments. The recruitment drive, announced through Advertisement No. R&P/313/2025 dated October 1, 2025, includes openings for Associate Professors and Professors in various disciplines. Delhi University Recruitment: The last date to submit applications is October 21, 2025, or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. (File Photo)

The positions will be filled in the Academic Pay Level 13A (for Associate Professor) and Pay Level 14 (for Professor) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission. The last date to submit applications is October 21, 2025, or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

DU Recruitment Notification PDF

Departments and Vacancies The vacancies are available in the following departments:

Department of Management Studies:

Associate Professors: 23 posts (UR-9, SC-4, ST-2, OBC-5, EWS-2, PwBD-1)

Professors: 12 posts (UR-4, SC-3, ST-1, OBC-2, EWS-1, PwBD-1)

Department of Physics & Astrophysics:

Associate Professors: 8 posts (ST-3, OBC-1, EWS-3, PwBD-1)

Professors: 7 posts (UR-2, SC-1, ST-1, OBC-2, PwBD-1)

Department of Social Work:

Associate Professors: 4 posts (SC-1, ST-1, OBC-1, EWS-1)

Professors: 2 posts (SC-1, OBC-1)

In total, the university has announced 35 vacancies for Associate Professors and 21 for Professors.

Reservation and Eligibility The advertisement notes that candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category — including those with visual impairment, locomotor disability, hearing impairment, and other benchmark disabilities — are eligible to apply for the reserved positions, irrespective of category (UR/SC/ST/OBC/EWS).

Interested candidates are required to apply online through the official Delhi University website in the prescribed format. Detailed eligibility criteria, department-wise requirements, and application guidelines are available in the official notification.

For more details and application submission, candidates should visit the University of Delhi’s official website: www.du.ac.in

DU Recruitment: Online Application link