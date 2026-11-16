India Exim Bank has invited applications for Manager and Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India Exim Bank at eximbankindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organization.

India Exim Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply for 120 Manager & Management Trainee posts at eximbankindia.in

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The registration process will begin on November 27 and will end on December 11, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

Management Trainee: 90 posts Manager: 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit for the posts can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Candidates who have appeared or will be appearing in their final qualifying examinations by May 2027 are eligible to appear for the written examination. However, the offer to join the Bank shall be subject to production of necessary documents evidencing successfully obtaining the requisite qualification by joining date as prescribed by the Bank, which should not be later than June 30, 2027.

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The selection process comprises of written test. The written test will have two parts- Part I and II. Part I will have compulsory question of 40 marks and Part II will have questions based on selected specialization of 60 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours 30 minutes.

There will be no sectional cut off but the final list for interviews will be drawn based on the candidate’s performance in the written test and fulfilling the eligibility as per the advertisement.

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Final list shall be drawn based on overall performance of the candidate in Written examination and interviews. The marks obtained in written examination out of [100 with 70% weightage] and Interview [Out of 100 with 30% weightage] shall form the basis for final selection.

Application Fees

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are ₹ 600/- for General and OBC candidates and ₹ 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates. No application fee is payable by SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates.

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Exim Bank.

Detailed Notification here