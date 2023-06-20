Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Army recruitment 2023: Apply for 194 SSC technical course at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army recruitment 2023: Apply for 194 SSC technical course at joinindianarmy.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Indian Army has invited applications for the Short Service Commission course.

The application process for the Short Service Commission Technical course in Indian Army commenced today, June 20. Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Graduates and also Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness can apply for the course through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for the submission of application form is July 19.

Indian Army recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 194 vacancies of which 174 vacancies are for the SSC(Tech) Male and 19 vacancies are for the SSC(Tech) Women.

Indian Army recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 27 years as on April 1, 2024.

Indian Army recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates who have completed or are enrolled in their final year of the engineering degree programme are eligible to apply.

Indian Army recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on ‘Officer Entry'

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the form and take the print for

future reference.

