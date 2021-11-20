Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 188 MTS and other posts
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by sending the filled up application form to Comdt. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.
Applications will be accepted through registered post. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Cook Special: 12 Posts
- Cook IT: 3 Posts
- MT Driver: 10 Posts
- Boot Maker/ Repairer: 1 Post
- LDC: 3 Posts
- Masalchi: 2 Posts
- Waiter: 11 Posts
- Fatigueman: 21 Posts
- MTS: 28 Posts
- Groundsman: 46 Posts
- GC Orderly: 33 Posts
- Groom: 7 Posts
- Barber: 2 Posts
- Equipment Repairer: 1 Post
- Bicycle Repairer: 3 Posts
- Laboratory Attendant: 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available here for educational qualification and age limit of each post.
Selection Process
The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit. The selection process will comprise of written tests and skill tests wherever necessary. Final merit will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in the written test and skill test wherever applicable.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹50/- in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehrudun. The application fees is non-refundable.