JNTU Hyderabad to recruit for Front Office Executive, other non-teaching posts

JNTU Hyderabad has invited applications for System Administrator, Front Office Executive and Office Subordinate (Attender) posts. 
JNTU Hyderabad to recruit for Front Office Executive, other non-teaching posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has invited applications for eligible candidates for 3 non-teaching positions – System Administrator, Front Office Executive and Office Subordinate (Attender). Candidates can apply for these contractual posts up to 4 pm on April 30. Visit jntuh.ac.in for more information.

Here are the details of the posts:

System Administrator: 1

B.Tech /B.E in Networking/ System administration or MCA with first class is required for the post. Certification from CISCO, Microsoft, or Linux desirable. Candidates need to have 5 years of experience in System Administration / Network; knowledge in Java, .Net framework, MYSQL, Windows OS, and Linux OS.

The salary will be 30,000 per month.

Front Office Executive: 1

Any first-class degree with 4 years of experience in relevant field is required for this post. The salary is 20,000 per month.

Office Subordinate (Attender): 2 posts

Candidates with minimum education qualification of Class 10 pass can apply for these posts. The salary is 15,000 per month.

For more information on eligibility criteria, other details, read the notification:

