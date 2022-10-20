Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for 212 SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for SSC Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will open on October 21 to November 6, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing June 2023. Both married and unmarried men and women can apply for it. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts

Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts

Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts

Pilot: 25 Posts

Logistics: 20 Posts

Education: 12 Posts

Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts

Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts

Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates will be based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL.More related details can be checked on the official site of Indian Navy.

#IndianNavy invites online applications from unmarried men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing June 2023.

The entry will be open from 21 Oct to 06 Nov 2022. pic.twitter.com/NPhDX7qzx9 — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) October 20, 2022