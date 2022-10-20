Home / Education / Employment News / Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for 212 SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for 212 SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

employment news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 07:33 PM IST

Indian Navy will recruit candidates for SSC Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 6, 2022.

Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for 212 SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for 212 SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for SSC Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will open on October 21 to November 6, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing June 2023. Both married and unmarried men and women can apply for it. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts
  • Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts
  • Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts
  • Pilot: 25 Posts
  • Logistics: 20 Posts
  • Education: 12 Posts
  • Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts
  • Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts
  • Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates will be based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL.More related details can be checked on the official site of Indian Navy.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy sarkari naukri
indian navy sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out