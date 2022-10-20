Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for 212 SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy will recruit candidates for SSC Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 6, 2022.
Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for SSC Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will open on October 21 to November 6, 2022.
This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing June 2023. Both married and unmarried men and women can apply for it. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts
- Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts
- Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts
- Pilot: 25 Posts
- Logistics: 20 Posts
- Education: 12 Posts
- Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts
- Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts
- Naval Constructor: 14 Posts
Selection Process
The shortlisting of candidates will be based on normalized marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL.More related details can be checked on the official site of Indian Navy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics