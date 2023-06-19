Home / Education / Employment News / JPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 256 MO posts at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 256 MO posts at jpsc.gov.in

HT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2023

JPSC MO application process started at jpsc.gov.in, apply till June 21.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Regular) Advt.No.-19/2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jpsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 21.

Direct link to apply

JPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 230 vacancies of Medical Officers (Regular).

JPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 23 to 29 years old.

JPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category have to pay a fee of 600, while those from the state of Jharkhand's SC/ST category must pay a fee of 150.

JPSC MO vacancies 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Application” link

Next, click on the medical officer link

Register and proceed with the application process

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

