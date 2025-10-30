Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination for Assistant Administrative Officers post can find the direct link through the official website of LIC at licindia.in. LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 declared at licindia.in, direct link to check here (HT Archive)

The preliminary examination was held on October 3, 2025. The exam was held in four sessions. The prelims exam consisted of objective test in online mode. The test had three sessions- reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and english language.

Direct link to check LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. Again a new page will open.

4. Click on LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 link available on page opened.

5. A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be no negative marks and candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections seperately.

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Marks obtained in the Main Examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview. Marks obtained in the Main Examination + marks obtained in Interview will be considered for final merit listing of candidates.

This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC.