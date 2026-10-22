LIC Housing Finance Ltd has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of LIC at lichousing.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organization.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 232 posts at lichousing.com, check details here (HT file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last date to apply is November 1, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

From Jail to DSP: How Jainendra Kumar Nigam overcame adversity to secure 12th rank in MPPSC exam – know his journey

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed graduation in any stream as on October 1, 2026 but not before October 1, 2001. The age limit should be between 20 to 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises an online written exam. The written exam will comprise of 100 questions for 100 maximum marks. The exam duration of exam is 60 minutes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, direct link to check results here Application Fees {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, direct link to check results here Application Fees {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The application fee is ₹200/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and PwBD candidates. General, EWS and Other Backwards Class (OBC)-Male candidates' application fee is ₹800/- and General, EWS and Other Backwards Class (OBC) - Female / Transgender candidates ' application fee is ₹600/- plus GST.

Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded for any reason, nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC HFL.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Detailed Notification Here