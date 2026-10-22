ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, direct link to check results here
ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check september examination results is given here.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Inter Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination can check the results on the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
Along with the results, the merit list has also been released. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2026
ICAI CA Inter Result 2026: How to check
- Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
- Click on ICAI CA September Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details,
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course released at caresults.icai.org, here’s how to check
The intermediate course examination was held on September 1, 3 and 6 for Group 1 and on September 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More