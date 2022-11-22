MPPEB announces 3500+ group 2 vacancies, apply from January 5

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced over 3500 group 2, sub group 4 vacancies for which application process will begin on January 5, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on peb.mp.gov.in up to January 19.

The last date to edit application form is January 24 and the written exam will begin on March 15.

The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved category candidates and it is ₹250 for reserved categories. There is no application fee for backlog vacancies.

The written examination will begin on March 15 and papers will be held in two shifts – from 9:00 AM to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

For eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and exam details of different posts, candidates can check the official notification here: