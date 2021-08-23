Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

NIOT, Chennai invites applications to fill 237 positions

National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai has invited applications to fill 237 positions on contract basis for various projects.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:35 PM IST
National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai has invited applications to fill 237 positions on contract basis for various projects. The application forms are available on the official website of NIOT and the last date to fill and submit the forms is September 13. "The posts advertised are temporary in nature and the appointment will be contract basis for fixed tenure which is co-terminus with the project, for the plan period 2021-2026," the recruiting body has said.

Job details

“On submitting the completed application, an online Registration Number will be provided by the system. The candidates must take note of the same. Request for change/correction in the Application Form will not be entertained under any circumstance. Therefore, the candidate must ensure the accuracy of the data entered and the documents uploaded,” the NIOT has informed candidates.

The selection of the posts of Project Scientists and Research Fellows will be based on the performance in the interview (online/Offline). In respect of the other posts, the selection will be based on the marks obtained in the written test/Trade/Skill test (Online/Offline). The skill test will be of qualifying nature.

Topics
jobs chennai
