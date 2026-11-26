National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for Office Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

NTA to recruit 15 Office Assistants post, check eligibility criteria and job profile (Istock) more less

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Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution. Should have working knowledge of computers, including MS Word, MS Excel, PowerPoint, e-mail and internet-based applications and should have good written and verbal communication skills in English and Hindi.

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Key roles and responsibilities

Assist in day-to-day administrative and clerical activities of the assigned section/office. Maintain physical and electronic files, registers, records and documents in an orderly manner. Scan, dispatch and track official correspondence, prepare minutes, letters and other documents. Assist in drafting, formatting, printing, photocopying and compiling routine official communications and reports. Undertake data entry, preparation and updating of spreadsheets, databases and other office records. Facilitate movement of files and papers between sections and maintain appropriate movement records. Coordinate meetings, appointments and official visits, including preparation of meeting materials, as assigned. Assist with logistics and arrangements for official meetings, workshops, examinations and other NTA activities, as required. Handle telephone calls, e-mails and visitors courteously and route queries to the concerned officials. Ensure safe custody and confidentiality of official documents and information. Perform any other office-related duties assigned by the reporting officer/competent authority.

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Selection shall be made through a process to be decided by NTA, which may include scrutiny of applications and personal interaction/interview. NTA reserves the right to determine the selection criteria, shortlisting parameters and number of candidates to be called at each stage. The decision of the competent authority shall be final.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to submit the applications along with a detailed CV/resume and self-attested copies of documents in support of educational qualifications, experience and identity. Applications shall be submitted through email at recruitment@nta.ac.in. The subject line, where applying by e-mail, should read: “Application for the post of Office Assistant (OA), NTA”

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

Detailed Notification Here