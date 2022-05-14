ONGC apprentice recruitment 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 22

Th last date to apply for 3614 Apprentice vacancies in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended till May 22. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ongcindia.com.

ONGC apprentice recruitment vacancy details: A total of 3614 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

ONGC apprentice recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum 28 years as on May 22. That is, the candidate's or applicant's date of birth must be between 22.05.1992 and 22.05.2004.

ONGC apprentice recruitment selection process: The selection of Apprentices would be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and the Merit drawn. In the case of a tie in merit, a person of greater age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing is permitted at any time and may result in non-consideration.

ONGC apprentice recruitment: How to apply

Candidates an apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

The registration process consists of two phases. Parts I and II. Part-I registration requires candidates to fill out basic information such as name, category, and password. Following successful Part-I registration with the e-mail ID, the candidate must re-enter the system using the password he established. Candidates should remember their email address and password for future reference/use.

Part-II registration requires the candidate to upload a scanned photograph, provide educational qualifications, and experience credentials, and then complete the form. This is the final submission step, and the candidate cannot change the information provided after that. Candidates are consequently recommended to carefully fill out the portal's data and double-check them before final submission.

