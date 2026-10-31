Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 3047 posts in the organization.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 3047 posts at ongcindia.com, details here (REUTERS/Fle)

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The last date to apply is November 20, 2026. The result will be announced on November 20, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification available here.

Candidates need to apply only if they possess essential minimum qualification. Qualifications acquired through DEC will also be accepted. Vocational Trade Certificate should be from ITIs/ Technical Institutions recognized by State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). For posts where Trade Certificate in Electrician trade is the prescribed qualification, a Trade Certificate in Wireman trade shall not be acceptable. The candidate with B.A / B.Com / B.B.A/ B.E. / B.Tech, must possess qualification recognized by the relevant statutory bodies UGC/ AICTE etc.

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A provisional merit list shall be prepared separately for the relevant trades/disciplines and work centres, based on the marks obtained in the prescribed qualifying examination, in accordance with the selection criteria specified in the advertisement. Where the qualifying examination involves different evaluation systems, the marks shall be considered in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Based on the provisional merit list and the number of apprenticeship seats available, candidates may be shortlisted for document verification in the prescribed ratio, as decided by ONGC and specified in the applicable selection procedure.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of ONGC.

Detailed Notification Here